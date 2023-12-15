Tow truck driver shot several times on Eisenhower Expressway

A tow truck driver was shot and seriously wounded Thursday night on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Around 11 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers were called to Interstate 290 near California Avenue for a report of a shooting. Troopers found a tow truck parked on the right shoulder of the expressway. The driver and the truck had been shot multiple times.

The driver, whose age was unknown, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

All eastbound lanes of I-290 were shut down until just before 1 a.m. Friday.

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.