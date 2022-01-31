Tow truck drivers robbed at gunpoint on South Side

Police have issued a community alert after several tow truck drivers were robbed at gunpoint after meeting with people to purchase a vehicle on the South Side.

In each incident, tow truck drivers arrive in South Side neighborhoods to buy a junk vehicle when two gunmen take their belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 9200 block of South Green Street in Brainerd

At 11 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 9900 block of South Lowe Avenue in Gresham

At noon Jan. 25 in the 9900 block of South Lowe Avenue

At 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022 in the 600 block of West 99th Street in Fernwood

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

