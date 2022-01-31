Expand / Collapse search

Tow truck drivers robbed at gunpoint on South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Police have issued a community alert after several tow truck drivers were robbed at gunpoint after meeting with people to purchase a vehicle on the South Side.

In each incident, tow truck drivers arrive in South Side neighborhoods to buy a junk vehicle when two gunmen take their belongings at gunpoint, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  •  At 11 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 9200 block of South Green Street in Brainerd
  • At 11 a.m.  Jan. 20 in the 9900 block of South Lowe Avenue in Gresham
  • At noon Jan. 25 in the 9900 block of South Lowe Avenue
  • At 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2022 in the 600 block of West 99th Street in Fernwood

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

