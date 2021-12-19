Toy giveaway and vaccine clinic in Dixmoor so recipients could ‘gift themselves’ peace of mind

Christmas came early to the village of Dixmoor Sunday, with Santa and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle handing out happiness and health.

The joint toy giveaway/COVID vaccine clinic was held at the Dixmoor Community Center.

Preckwinkle said that getting vaccinated is giving yourself and your loved ones peace of mind this Christmas.

"If people are unvaccinated, the virus gets to continue to mutate, and then we have more and more challenges with the variants," she said. "The higher the vaccination rates, the fewer mutations, the more likely it is we can move forward."

Nearly 64 percent of eligible Illinois residents are fully vaccinated.

