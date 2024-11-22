Toy safety report highlights recalled and counterfeit items this holiday season

The Brief The annual Trouble in Toyland report highlights unsafe and recalled toys that pose risks to children, especially during the holiday shopping season. Concerns include water beads, resin-containing mini-food toys, and counterfeit products from overseas bypassing safety checks. Experts urge parents to shop from trusted sellers and research unfamiliar brands when buying toys online.



With Black Friday approaching, a new report is urging parents and caregivers to be cautious when shopping for children’s toys this holiday season.

The 2024 Trouble in Toyland report, presented Friday at Lurie Children’s Hospital, sheds light on safety risks from recalled and counterfeit toys, many of which are entering the market from overseas.

The report highlights specific toys of concern, including water beads, which have sent over 6,000 children to the hospital, recalled Fischer-Price Donald Duck character toys that pose a swallowing hazard, and Mini-Verse food toys containing a resin that can irritate skin and eyes and may cause respiratory issues.

Abe Scarr, State Director of Illinois PIRG, emphasized the risks of shopping online, where transparency and return options can be limited.

"Anytime you're shopping online, there's going to be heightened risk," Scarr said. "It's good to purchase products from known, trusted sellers or the trademark holder themselves. Companies you’ve never heard of warrant more research."

Shoppers are advised to check if items come from authorized dealers and avoid counterfeit products, which can have unregulated safety risks. In 2024, U.S. Customs confiscated 1.6 million dangerous or illegal toys, underscoring the scale of the issue.

For a detailed look at toy safety and additional recommendations, visit pirg.org/toysafety.