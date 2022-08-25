Traffic alert: Upcoming I-80 construction in Joliet to reduce lanes, close ramps

A heads-up for drivers in the southwest suburbs: get ready for a series of weekend closures on I-80 in Joliet, but it may be worth it.

Starting the first week in September and lasting two months, expect alternating lane and ramp closures on I-80, just east of the Des Plaines River, and on the bridge over the river itself.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane either eastbound or westbound depending on the day.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Expect ramp closures on Chicago Street and Richards Street to allow crews to complete bridge deck patching, resurfacing and pavement striping.

"This work is gonna be a proactive approach to repair the existing bridge deck pavement in order to minimize the frequency in which we need to complete those types of emergency repairs. By scheduling the work in this manner, we'll be able to get the advanced notice out to the motoring public and we'll also be able to do a more thorough and comprehensive job of patching the deck which will also help minimize the future occurrences of these types of repairs," said an official with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This round of roadwork is expected to be complete by early November, but the time frame will largely depend on weather.