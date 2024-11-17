Traffic crash in Aurora causes gas leak, roadway closure

Aurora police are urging motorists to find alternate routes after a traffic crash on Montgomery Road caused a natural gas leak in the area.

Around 5:40 p.m., authorities responded to the crash that resulted in minor injuries, Aurora police said in a post on social media. The accident also damaged a gas line, prompting the closure of Montgomery Road between Waterford Drive and Kautz Road.

Police advised motorists to use alternate routes as crews work to secure the area and repair the damage. The roadway is expected to remain closed until further notice, police said.

No further details about the crash or injuries have been released yet.