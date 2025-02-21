Trailblazing success: Melanin Edition becomes first Black-owned apparel brand in official Jeep store

Melanin Edition LLC, a Black-owned apparel company founded by Chicago native Mariama Davis, has reached a major milestone: Its "Melanated Jeep" collection is now available in the official Jeep merchandise store.

The achievement marks a step forward in celebrating diversity and unity within the Jeep brand community.

What we know:

The "Melanated Jeep" collection integrates the Jeep logo with the word "Melanated" in various shades of brown, symbolizing inclusivity and cultural pride.

The products are now available through authorized Jeep dealerships nationwide, giving Jeep enthusiasts a way to express their identity and connection to the brand.

A Dream Realized:

"Being included in the official Jeep merchandise store is a dream come true," said Davis, who established Melanin Edition in 2020. "It's a testament to our dedication to creating apparel that resonates with Jeep brand enthusiasts of all cultures."

Davis' journey into the Jeep community began when she purchased her first Jeep Wrangler in 2020, an experience that sparked a deep connection with the brand and its passionate following.

Seeing an opportunity to blend style, culture, and representation, she launched her apparel line, which quickly gained traction among Jeep fans.

Her designs, including hoodies, pants, hats, and even a signature Jeep duck, caught the attention of the Jeep brand, leading to an official licensing agreement.

This partnership makes Melanin Edition the first Black-owned apparel line to receive Jeep's official endorsement.

Expanding the Reach:

The success of Melanin Edition has led to an extended licensing agreement, bringing the "Melanated Jeep" collection to even broader markets. Jeep enthusiasts across the U.S. and South America can now purchase the collection online and in dealerships, a milestone that further solidifies the brand's influence.

"Now, all around the United States, people can buy our apparel," Davis shared. "I'm actually licensed in South America too, so dealerships over there can bring the brand in."

Celebrating Through Fashion:

In celebration of this historic achievement and in honor of Black History Month, Melanin Edition is hosting the first-ever Jeep Fashion Show on Feb. 22 in Crestwood at America’s Auto Auction from 4-7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at eventnoire.com.

This event will merge the worlds of automotive culture and fashion, spotlighting the creativity and passion of the Jeep community.

Despite the success, Davis acknowledges the challenges of pioneering as the first in this space.

"When I have hard days, it helps to remember why I'm doing this," she said. "The journey has been tough, but by me being the first, it will be easier for those who come after."

Where to Shop:

The "Melanated Jeep" collection is available at the official Jeep store: www.gear.jeep.com. For more information, visit Melanin Edition's official website.