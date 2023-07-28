Train derails in Cook County: Riverdale police

A train derailed in Riverdale Friday morning, according to the south suburban officials.

The incident happened near 140th and School Streets around 7 a.m.

The fire department reported several cars on their side, no injuries, and no expected danger to the public, Riverdale PD Chief Mark Kozeluh said.

No local roadways or crossings were effected. Clean up is underway by a private contractor of the railroad.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Train derails in Cook County Friday morning.

The cause is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.