Illinois lawmakers work on $1.5B bill to bail out CTA, Metra and Pace

Illinois lawmakers are trying to push through a big bill to save the region’s mass transit systems.

On Wednesday, lawmakers began crafting the political sausage of a bill that would bail out the Chicago Transit Authority, Pace, and Metra from needing to cut services and further hike fares due to the loss of pandemic-era federal funding.

What we know:

Several public transit interest groups spoke before lawmakers in Springfield on why they believe the state should find more than $1.5 billion for all the transit systems, to not only fix them, but also make them better.

"The reason that it's important for us to talk about the numbers, is because the numbers have to be solid so that we make sure that we're solving the problem, that we are not creating a hole," said one of the advocates.

A potential transit bill would also consolidate the three regional agencies under one umbrella organization and provide money to systems outside the Chicago area, like in Rockford, Springfield, and Champaign. The funding for the other systems could be around $200 million, according to advocates.

The General Assembly failed to pass a mass transit bill in the spring session over disagreement on how to pay for it. Rideshare and delivery taxes and fees were proposed, but the bill failed in the Senate.

On Wednesday, the advocates for a bill said the price tag would be about $1.5 billion or higher because that's how much the systems are in disrepair.

"Reductions in our already suboptimal service will make it harder for folks to get to where they nee dot go," said Lina Guerrero-Reynolds, of the Environmental Law and Policy Center. "By spring of 2026, workers will start getting layoff notices and a critical paratransit mobility option, RAP and TAP, will be suspended with no new funds. Taken together, these actions will have a massive impact on households, and to the economy as a whole."

It might be a difficult balance as lawmakers also have to consider a possible multi-billion-dollar budget deficit, so finding the money will be a challenge.

Fox 32 was told to not expect a bill to be ready this week. Lawmakers will finish up their work week on Thursday and then return the week after next.