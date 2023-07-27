Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 32 News
Chicago Transit Authority
As part of the Chicago Transit Authoritys 100th-anniversary celebration, the public has the unique opportunity to travel back in time on the CTA this weekend.

CHICAGO - As part of the Chicago Transit Authority's 100th-anniversary celebration, the public has the unique opportunity to travel back in time on the CTA this weekend.

On Saturday, from 10 AM to 2 PM, riders will be able to experience a journey on some vintage rail cars, taking a nostalgic ride around the Loop.

The featured rail cars are the Four Thousand Series cars, which hold the distinction of being the oldest vehicles in the Transit Agency's Heritage Fleet.

The fleet comprises a remarkable collection of vintage rail cars and buses that showcase the rich history of public transportation in Chicago.