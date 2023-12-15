Travis Scott's Friday night Chicago concert postponed, United Center says

Travis Scott fans in Chicago are surely disappointed.

The United Center announced on Friday that tonight's concert at the UC would be postponed – just hours before Travis Scott's show was set to rock the city.

The UC, in a tweet, said all tickets purchased for the show will be honored for the new date once it's announced. They also said more information will be posted on X and emailed to ticketholders directly when its available.

Rapper Travis Scott has made headlines in the past. In 2021, his concert at Astroworld in Houston turned to chaos. Ten people were killed, and thousands of fans were injured.

Two college students from Naperville were killed in the incident: Jacob Jurinek, 21, who attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Franco Patino, 21, who went to the University of Dayton.

According to officials, there were about 50,000 people in attendance at the Astroworld concert for Travis Scott's set when the crowd began to "compress," causing panic and injury.