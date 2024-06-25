Metra tracks blocked by downed tree, prompting delays

A tree fell on the tracks of the Metra Milwaukee District North Line Tuesday morning, stopping trains on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Inbound trains heading to Chicago were halted near the Mayfair station around 7:30 a.m. due to a downed tree on the tracks, Metra officials said.

Trains resumed around 8 a.m. and the estimated length of delays was half an hour, officials said. For the latest updates, head over to Metra's website.

Severe storms rocked the Chicago area Tuesday with reports of pea-sized hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours. A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport and several surrounding counties were issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

As of 7:30 a.m., ComEd reported roughly 6,000 power outages in the Chicago area.