Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect this morning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of the Chicago area Tuesday morning, stretching into northwest Indiana.

The following counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.: Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry. Indiana counties such as Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper are under the same storm watch.

Even in the absence of the feared "line" of storms hitting our viewing area later this morning, storms flared up Monday night almost at random with some hail and heavy downpours.

As of this writing, a cluster of strong storms responsible for flooding rains over parts of Kendall and Will counties are drifting through our southernmost counties. An additional storm with hail came to life over McHenry County but has run out of gas moving into Lake County.

There is a massive complex of storms over northern Wisconsin which has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Wisconsin and western Michigan. It remains to be seen whether the western flank of those storms can move into our area later this morning. I have my doubts about that scenario. What is appearing more likely is that a new line of storms will pop up later this morning, perhaps after 10 a.m. in Chicagoland. Some could be strong-or-severe with hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible.

The risk of showers and storms continues tonight and tomorrow morning. In between all of this action, it will be very warm and humid today with highs not far from 90 degrees. Tomorrow will be mild after any morning storms with highs not far from 80 degrees either way.