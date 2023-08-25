Trend + Relic celebrates coming of autumn with weekend event

A popular shopping spot in the western suburbs will feature pop-up food and drink this weekend, all in celebration of autumn.

Whether you're in the market for home decor, clothing or jewelry "Trend + Relic" in St. Charles offers great variety with more than 50 vendors under one roof. There also plenty of handcrafted original pieces from which to choose.

"We call it city style with suburban prices," said Karri Custardo one of the owners, who describes the space as a "vendor boutique".

Co-owner Heather Corcoran said "Merchandise runs the gamut from plants and pet accessories to antique, vintage and new home décor items including furniture."

Opened in 2020 during the pandemic, the owners said the building is a former printing plant built in the 1920s.

"We’ve since expanded twice and now have 50 vendors in 11,000 square feet of floor space," Custardo said.

She said they have also become "a launching pad for some female-owned businesses which have gone on to opening stand-alone businesses, strengthening local retail opportunities for the community."

Their autumn event, featuring seasonal home decor and fun pop-ups in the front yard, takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.