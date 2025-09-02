Tri-State Tollway crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead

The Brief A motorcycle and commercial vehicle crashed early Tuesday on the Tri-State Tollway, killing one person. Police have not said what caused the crash or identified which vehicle the victim was riding.



One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning on the Tri-State Tollway in Chicago's south suburbs.

Tri-State Tollway crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. between a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-294 just west of Kedzie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes were closed as police investigated. All lanes reopened around 5:15 a.m.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the crash or which vehicle the victim was riding.