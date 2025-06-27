Trio charged after armed carjacking in Englewood, police say

The Brief Three suspects were arrested June 8 after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Englewood and fleeing in her vehicle. Police recovered the stolen car and three firearms during a citywide robbery enforcement mission; the suspects were arrested after fleeing the vehicle. Two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old face multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful possession of a weapon.



Three suspects have been charged after police say they carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Englewood earlier this month.

What we know:

The suspects were arrested June 8 in connection with a vehicular hijacking that occurred less than an hour before their arrest, according to police.

The incident happened in the 600 block of West 63rd Street in a business parking lot in the Englewood neighborhood.

The female victim told officers that after she parked and got out of her vehicle, a man approached her, pointed a gun and demanded her keys, authorities said. The suspect then fled the scene in her vehicle, police said.

Following a citywide robbery enforcement mission, police located the stolen vehicle.

The three suspects fled the vehicle but were arrested by Chicago Police and Illinois State Police. Three firearms were recovered inside the vehicle.

Charges Filed :

(From left) Pictured is Keshawn Gilmore and Laquan Rocquemore. (Chicago PD )

Two of the suspects have been identified by police. Charges for all three suspects are as follows:

Keshawn Gilmore , 18, is charged with:One count of felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearmOne count of felony aggravated fleeingOne count of felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicleOne count of felony unlawful transport of a stolen vehicleOne count of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officerOne warrant issuance

Laquan Rocquemore , 18, is charged with:One count of felony aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicleOne count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle

A 15-year-old male is charged with:One count of felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon in a vehicleOne count of felony aggravated fleeingOne count of felony unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle

What's next:

The suspects had a detention hearing on June 10. Further details have not been released.