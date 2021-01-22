Trio charged in spate of robberies in Lake View, Lincoln Park

article

Police on Friday announced charges against a man and two juveniles accused of a crime spree this week in Lake View and Lincoln Park.

Delvon Brown, 22, and two boys — ages 15 and 16 — allegedly committed at least three robberies on Wednesday and Thursday, Chicago police said in a statement.

They happened:

in the 1200 block of West Nelson Street;

in the 900 block of West Wolfram Street; and

in the 400 block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

The trio was also wanted for a car theft in the 2300 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Ukrainian Village.

Police said they were arrested after officers spotted them in a stolen vehicle.

Advertisement

The teens face counts of robbery with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. Brown faces a count each of armed robbery, theft and misdemeanor trespass to a vehicle.

They were expected to appear in court Friday.