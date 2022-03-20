Trio of children charged in an armed Chicago carjacking

Three children were charged in the armed carjacking of a 50-year-old man Saturday in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

On Saturday, three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14 were identified as the offenders who carjacked a 50-year-old man hours earlier in the 1200 block of south Independence Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The trio were arrested in the 3500 block of west Adams Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one count of possession of a stolen debit/credit card and one count of forgery with the intent to deliver, police said.

The 13-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, police said.

The 14-year-old was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing of a vehicle, police said.

Court information was not available by police.

No additional information is available at this time.