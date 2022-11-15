Trio, one dressed like mailman, tie up employees during Bolingbrook bank robbery

article

Authorities are looking for three males who robbed a bank Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

The trio, one dressed like a mailman, entered Huntington Bank at 333 Quadrangle Dr., around 9:55 a.m., according to a statement from the FBI.

They each took out handguns, tied up bank employees, and demanded money, the FBI said. Nobody was reported injured in the incident, according to federal officials.

The suspects fled the bank in a tan or gray Nissan SUV and were last seen driving eastbound on Lilly Cache towards Route 53, the FBI said. It was not immediately known whether they escaped with any money.

The suspects, who are still at large, were each described as Black males wearing face masks. One suspect was dressed as a mailman and was carrying a mailbag. A second suspect wore a blue sweatshirt and a hi-visibility vest while the third suspect was wearing red clothing, federal officials said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 312-421-6700. Callers can remain anonymous.