Trio shot in Gresham

Two men and a woman were shot Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The trio were standing on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Carpenter Street when a silver SUV that had been circling the block stopped and gunmen got out and began shooting, police said.

A 47-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A 40-year-old man was shot in the back and buttocks and a 53-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and leg.

They were both taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

The gunmen fled the scene westbound on 88th Street.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.