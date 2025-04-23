Trip to Cook County Jewel-Osco turns into $3M lottery win for father and daughter

The Brief A father and daughter won $3 million with a scratch-off ticket bought at a Jewel-Osco in west suburban Chicago. The daughter scratched the winning $30 ticket in the store and immediately hid it in a secret spot once she realized they’d won. The pair, now nicknamed the "Dynamic Duo," plans to take a dream vacation together to celebrate their big win.



A father–daughter duo is planning a dream vacation after winning $3 million with a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a grocery store in west suburban Chicago.

What we know:

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco in Westchester, located at 2128 Mannheim Road, according to a statement from Illinois Lottery officials.

The lucky players won the top prize on a $3,000,000 Cash Fortune ticket, which costs $30.

Illinois Lottery players, nicknamed 'Dynamic Duo,' won $3 million with a $30 scratch-off ticket.

What we don't know:

Lottery officials did not disclose the names of the winners, or where they're from.

What they're saying:

"My dad enjoys playing scratch-offs, and I just enjoy spending time with him," said the lucky winner, who, along with her father, has now earned the nickname the ‘Dynamic Duo.’

(Illinois Lottery)

"One day, while I was out getting groceries, I decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket just for fun," she said. "I scratched it right there in the store—and when I saw I’d won $3,000,000, I couldn’t believe it. I scanned it at the machine to be sure, and when it confirmed the win, I almost peed my pants!"

"I bolted to my car as fast as I could so I could get home and stash the ticket somewhere safe. I ended up hiding it in a pretty unusual spot… but that secret’s staying with me," the winner said.

What's next:

"I’d love to take a nice vacation," the daughter said. "And of course, my dad is coming with me—there’s no way I’d go without him!"

For selling the winning ticket, Jewel in Westchester will receive a 1% bonus of the prize amount, or $30,000.

What you can do:

So far this year, 21 Illinois Lottery players have won $1 million or more with scratch-off tickets, officials said.

The Illinois Lottery offers a range of Instant Ticket games priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.