3 men dead after shooting at NW Indiana home: deputies

Three men are dead after a shooting at a home in Northwest Indiana on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Colfax Street, in unincorporated Griffith.

Lake County deputies say they found three men with gunshot wounds and two of them were deceased. A third man had critical injuries.

The third man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The victims' identities have not been released.

No arrests have yet been made, but there is no safety threat to residents in the area.

Deputies say this may be a murder/suicide but it's unclear at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.