Triple shooting in North Lawndale: 1 man critical, 2 others in fair condition

Three people are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after being shot on the city's West Side.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of W. Douglas Blvd.

The victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police.

All three victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Their ages and conditions are as follows:

A 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg, in fair condition

A 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest, in critical condition

A 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his groin, in fair condition

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.