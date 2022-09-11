Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday.

Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire.

One woman, 51, had a graze wound to the back of the neck and took herself to Stroger Hospital where she is in good condition.

The other woman, 26, was shot in the left elbow and had a graze wound to her abdomen. She went to Saint Bernard Hospital where she's in stable condition.

The man, 30, took himself to Jackson Park Hospital where he is in good condition with a graze wound to her left calf.

No arrests have been reported, and Area Two detectives are investigating.