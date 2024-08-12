'Alien' movie Xenomorphs come to life in garage on Chicago's West Side

While the legendary movie monsters from the "Alien" franchise are returning to the big screen this weekend, they can also be found right here in Chicago.

Tristian "TrisRex" Johnson is a local artist who has taken his love of the "Xenomorph" (the proper name of the creatures from the "Alien" films) and combined that passion with his incredible artistic talents. Johnson has used his skills to create four, full-size, movie-quality Xenomorphs, which live inside his West Side garage.

"The first time I ever saw an ‘Alien’ movie was James Cameron’s ‘Aliens’ from 1986," Johnson said – and from that moment on, his passion for the terrifying creature was born.

Each full-sized monster takes approximately a year and a half to create, starting with a sketch pad and ending with a foam re-creation.

Fans of the franchise who want to see them only need to travel to local fan conventions, like C2E2, to see them in person – where they’ve gathered the attention and admiration from franchise fans worldwide.

The Xenomorphs can next be seen on the big screen when "Alien: Romulus" hits the big screen on Friday.