Triton College to host weekly Taylor Swift laser light shows next month
RIVER GROVE, Ill. - Starting July 5, Triton College Cernan Earth and Space Center will host weekly Taylor Swift-themed laser light shows at 8:30 p.m.
What we know:
Every Saturday in July, the 45-minute family-friendly show will combine lasers, stars, digital effects and Taylor Swift tunes to create a stunning spectacle.
Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (55 and over), and $5 for children (2-17). No advance purchase necessary. Tickets will be sold at 6:30 p.m. on the day of each show at the Cernan Center's Star Store, located at 2000 North Fifth Avenue, I Building in River Grove.
Triton students, faculty and staff get free admission with a valid ID.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Triton College.