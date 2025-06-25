Triton College to host weekly Taylor Swift laser light shows next month

The Brief Starting July 5, Triton College Cernan Earth and Space Center will host Taylor Swift-themed laser light shows every Saturday of July at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (55 and over), and $5 for children (2-17). Tickets will be sold at 6:30 p.m. on the day of each show.



Starting July 5, Triton College Cernan Earth and Space Center will host weekly Taylor Swift-themed laser light shows at 8:30 p.m.

What we know:

Every Saturday in July, the 45-minute family-friendly show will combine lasers, stars, digital effects and Taylor Swift tunes to create a stunning spectacle.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors (55 and over), and $5 for children (2-17). No advance purchase necessary. Tickets will be sold at 6:30 p.m. on the day of each show at the Cernan Center's Star Store, located at 2000 North Fifth Avenue, I Building in River Grove.

Triton students, faculty and staff get free admission with a valid ID.