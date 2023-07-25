Truck crashes into Antioch natural food store, narrowly missing shoppers and employees

A pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed knocked out power when it crashed into a natural food store, narrowly missing employees and shoppers in Chicago’s north suburbs on Tuesday.

Polson’s Natural Foods is located on Main Street in the heart of Antioch. Mark Polson, the owner of the family-owned business, was inside along with another employee and two customers when the incident occurred.

Witnesses say the truck was speeding and lost control. The male driver also hit a power pole, causing 181 customers in the area to be in the dark on this warm Tuesday starting shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Polson’s, which was started in 1922, has survived a lot through the years. Owner Mark says he’s just thankful to be alive, as a gaping hole can be seen in the side of the building where the truck made an impact.

As of 9 p.m., power had been restored to the area. The driver is going to be okay and was taken to a local hospital.

On Wednesday, it will be determined if the building is structurally safe and also how the truck will be removed.