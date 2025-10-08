Trump says Johnson, Pritzker 'should be in jail' for not protecting ICE

The Brief President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker "should be in jail" for not protecting ICE agents. His comments followed Illinois’ lawsuit challenging Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to the Chicago area. Pritzker and Johnson have criticized the move as political and accused the administration of refusing to coordinate with local officials.



President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. JB Pritzker "should be in jail" for not protecting ICE agents.

What they're saying:

Trump made the comments around 7:20 a.m. on his TruthSocial account.

"Chicago Mayor should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers! Governor Pritzker also!" the post read.

The remark comes a day after National Guard troops from Texas arrived at an Army training center in Elwood, Illinois, 55 miles southwest of Chicago.

Illinois and Chicago filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that Trump's authorization to deploy troops to the Windy City is "unlawful and dangerous."

Pritzker has accused Trump of using troops as "political props" and "pawns." Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters that the administration isn't sharing much information with the city.

"That is what is so difficult about this moment: You have an administration that is refusing to cooperate with a local authority," Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson signed an executive order Monday barring federal immigration agents and others from using city-owned property, such as parking lots, garages and vacant lots, as staging areas for enforcement operations.

ICE protests have been going on for weeks in Chicago and the surrounding area with several demonstrations at the ICE processing facility in suburban Broadview. Federal immigration agents have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who allege mistreatment of detainees held at the center. In the past month, at least a dozen people have been arrested in the protests outside the facility.