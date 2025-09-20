Trump official threatens CTA’s funding over recent crime concerns

The Brief U.S. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy wrote to the CTA leadership seeking information on its efforts to combat crime. Duffy urged the CTA to do more to reduce crime or face possible federal funding cuts. The secretary has sent similar letters to transit agencies in Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles.



The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wrote to the Chicago Transit Authority last week, requesting information on its efforts to reduce crime while threatening to take away federal funding.

In a letter dated Sept. 11, Duffy wrote to acting CTA President Nora Leerhsen urging the agency to "ensure a secure and clean environment, reduce crime and fare evasion, and maintain a safe operating system."

What we know:

In a press release announcing the request, the U.S. Department of Transportation cited not only recent violent incidents on the CTA system, but also the attack of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed on a train in North Carolina last month.

The secretary also wrote a similar letter to the head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: A Chicago Transit Authority Pink Line elevated train rolls over the 10-foot-tall security perimeter fence around the the United Center ahead of the next week's Democratic National Convention on August 17, 2024 in Chicag Expand

"President Trump cares about our great cities and the hardworking Americans who inhabit them," said Duffy in a statement. "While local leaders seem intent on putting the needs of criminals first, we’re not waiting for the next Iryna. Chicago and Boston are on notice to take actions that enhance safety and reduce the crime affecting their riders and transit workers – or risk federal support. This is about standing up for American families who deserve a safe and clean transportation system."

Specifically, Duffy requested information on what actions the CTA has taken to deter crime and fare evasion. He also is seeking information on "all sources of funds for fiscal year 2025 and 2026 related to security, safety, and any funds from Federal agencies."

A CTA spokesperson said in a statement, "The CTA is in receipt of a letter from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. We have reviewed the letter and will respond within the requested timeline."

Duffy has also sent similar letters to transit agencies in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles, according to his department.

Read the full letter here: