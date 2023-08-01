Trump indictment No. 3: Conspiring to overturn 2020 election

For the third time this year, former President Donald Trump has been indicted.

This time in Washington D.C., where on Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith detailed three separate conspiracy charges, including: defrauding the United States, obstruction of an official government proceeding and depriving people of their civil rights provided by federal law or the constitution.

FOX 32 spoke to former federal prosecutor Pat Brady and North Central College Professor Stephen Caliendo for some perspective on today’s historic court proceedings.

When asked whether the gravity of today’s charges outweigh those in Florida and Manhattan, Brady suggested that counsel Smith should actively pursue postponements in the other cases.

"Maybe they should stand down. They’re not going to blow their statute of limitations, and then we actually get the case tried that needs to be tried, which is whether or not the former President tried to illegally overturn a lawful election."

While Professor Caliendo agrees that today’s action should take precedent, another pending indictment in Atlanta, which is expected as early as next week, could complicate matters for prosecutors and offer Trump and his legal team a legitimate argument for pushing this trial beyond next November’s presidential election.

"If we have an indictment in Georgia, which seems to be forthcoming any day now and then of course we still have the situation in New York and Florida, those all can be discussed because as a defendant you have a right to assemble a legal team and defend yourself, and he should have time to do that."

With every indictment, Trump has cast himself as a victim of a weaponized political system. Brady believes that at this point, getting back to the White House where he could ostensibly pardon himself for any potential guilty verdict is Trump’s best destiny.

"This is all in for him—he either wins this presidential race or he’s going to go to the penitentiary for four or five years."

One thing is certain, today’s indictment is likely to re-ignite the debate in the court of public opinion. Caliendo believes Trump’s base has already made up its mind in all the charges he’s facing.

"I think there’s a core group of people, maybe 36-37% of the public, nothing will sway them. Absolutely nothing."