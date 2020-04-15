Trump, local leaders differ on reopening guidelines

We're getting closer to opening back up, but state and federal leaders all appear to have a different idea about when and how that will happen.

The president is expected to call the governors Thursday to talk about reopening the states. Governor JB Prtizker says he will make an announcement about our stay-at-home order in the next two weeks.

While nationally, President Donald Trump is ready to get things back to normal.

"The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said.

He says some states are showing improvement and will reopen before his previous May 1 deadline. The president also hopes to start up sectors of the economy again.

“We want to get our country open again. We want to have our sports leagues open. You want to watch sports. It’s important. We miss sports. We miss everything. We want to get it back,” Trump said.

Still, his medical team is giving a warning about reopening too early.

Advertisement

"I will remind the people again this is a highly contagious virus. Social gatherings, coming together, there is a chance an asymptomatic person can spread it unknowingly,” said Dr. Deborah Birx.

The United States now has 605,000 cases confirmed with the death toll topping 27,000.

In Illinois, the governor says we are flattening the curve but not yet at the peak. And on Wednesday, another 80 deaths and more than 1,300 new cases were reported.

"You're working your way up to a peak unfortunately and then as you come to the other side, it's going to be a gradual downward slope, not an immediate drop,” Pritzker said.

He says for Illinois to "reopen,” some things need to be in place.

“Testing and contact tracing are going to be vitally important to making any decisions about what, you know, opening things looks like, what the future looks like,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the president said it was his call when states "reopen." he has since backed off that and agrees it’s up to the individual governors.