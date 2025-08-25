Trump lobs personal insults at Pritzker amid threats to deploy troops to Chicago

The Brief President Trump on Monday hurled insults toward Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker amid tensions over the National Guard possibly being sent to Chicago. A news report detailed how the Pentagon has made plans to deploy National Guard troops to the nation's third-largest city to crack down on crime.



Pritzker and Trump have repeatedly exchanged heated words, especially since Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

‘The guy is a disaster’

What we know:

Trump made the comments in the Oval Office before an executive order aimed at eliminating no-cash bail for suspects in Washington, D.C., where he’s already sent in troops to patrol the streets.

"In a certain way, you really want to be asked to go. You know?" Trump said. "I’d hate to barge in on a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians like a guy like Pritzker. He ought to spend more time in the gym, actually. The guy is a disaster."

The latest barrage of words between the White House and Illinois officials began after a report in the Washington Post on Saturday about the Pentagon’s plans to send a few thousand National Guard members into Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Pritzker rebuked the idea, and said Trump’s repeated statements about crime in Chicago are overblown.

"Chicago, Illinois, is a disaster. I have property there. It’s a disaster," Trump said. He later added that "Chicago is a killing field."

But Pritzker and Johnson both pointed to improving violent crime numbers in Chicago so far this year, a trend seen in big cities across the nation.

"There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalizing the [Illinois National Guard], deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military without out own borders," Pritzker posted on social media, adding that Trump is "attempting to manufacture a crisis."

Pritzker is expected to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to again argue there was no emergency warranting federal troops being sent to Chicago.

When asked directly about possible plans to deploy troops to Chicago, a White House spokesperson directed Fox 32 to comments Trump made last Friday in which he called Johnson "grossly incompetent" and said "When we're ready, we'll go in and we'll straighten out Chicago, just like we did D.C."

Violent crime is largely down

By the numbers:

On Sunday, Johnson touted the city’s success in lowering violent crime this year.

"Look, it’s a 32% reduction in homicides," he said. "The month of April, we had the fewest amount of homicides since 1962 for just that month alone. There’s no secret we have more work to do. That work has to be done collectively."

Data from the Chicago Police Department so far this year shows significant declines in violent crime citywide.

As of Monday, murders are down 31% compared to 2024, year-to-date. Robberies were also down 33%, aggravated batteries were down 13%, burglaries were down 21% and motor vehicle thefts were down 26%, over the same period.

Such numbers appear to reflect nationwide trends.

The overall homicide rate in 30 major cities across the U.S. was down 17% through the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice.