Trump says he will send ICE to solve TSA shortages

The Brief The ongoing DHS shutdown is causing major TSA staffing shortages, leading to long airport security lines as workers miss paychecks and call out or quit. President Trump says he may deploy ICE agents to airports to address the shortages if a funding deal isn’t reached. Democrats oppose additional DHS funding without ICE reforms, while experts warn ICE agents lack TSA training and could worsen airport operations.



The Department of Homeland Security shutdown continues to lead to long lines at airports nationwide and now President Trump is proposing that ICE agents could alleviate the TSA shortages.

On Saturday, the president posted this on Truth Social, "If the Democrats do not allow for just and proper security at our airports and elsewhere, throughout our country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before. He went on to say, I look forward to moving ice in on Monday. And have already told them to get ready. No more waiting, no more games."

TSA workers are set to miss a second full paycheck next Friday as the partial government shutdown drags on. More workers are calling out or quitting, causing big delays at security checkpoints at airports, including O'Hare Airport.

Democrats will not agree to more funding for DHS unless there are reforms to ICE.

Dig deeper:

Travel expert Joe Schwedeman with DePaul University says sending ICE agents to airports is not a good idea.

"On one hand, the public is pleased the president is sitting still doing nothing, and as these lines get longer, and I think it's going to be a tough week at some of the airports," Schwedeman said. "But to come out in a provocative way like this, to use ICE and talk about mixing that with immigration enforcement, just turbocharges our air traffic system at a time where we need efficiency and accountability, and I'm not sure we're going to get that with this."

Schwederman says he's also concerned because there's no evidence that ICE agents have been trained in the screening or detection practices used by TSA workers.