Trump should get a $1 million refund on tax bill Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois says

By AP Reporter
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press
The Trump International Hotel & Tower. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CHICAGO - An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill on his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund. 

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review's estimation of the value of the the Trump International Hotel & Tower's rooms and retail space.  

Last month, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building's commercial property.

The vote means Trump is owed $1.03 million, but the Cook County State's Attorney's office has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it. 

