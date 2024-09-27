Trump to stay in Chicago Friday night ahead of campaign rally in Wisconsin: sources

Former President Donald Trump is staying in Chicago Friday night ahead of his next campaign rally.

Sources confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that Trump will be staying in Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago overnight.

Wabash Avenue is barricaded off from traffic ahead of the former president's arrival.

His rally is planned for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Prairie du Chien, Wis. at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at O'Hare International Airport Friday evening and his motorcade is expected to travel downtown, to the hotel, sources say.

The Secret Service has increased security since the second assassination attempt on the former president at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Recently, the Senate passed a bill that guarantees the same level of Secret Service protection for presidential candidates as the president.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.