Trump's tariffs could hit Chicago businesses hard

The Brief President Donald Trump’s tariffs are now in effect, impacting imports from the U.S.'s three largest trading partners. Chicago businesses, including longtime family-owned Alcala’s Western Wear, could see rising costs on imported goods. Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for imports from Mexico, increasing concerns for local businesses.



President Donald Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China are expected to have widespread economic effects across the country.

In Chicago, local businesses that rely on imported goods are bracing for potential price hikes as they navigate the ongoing trade war.

What we know:

The tariffs add a 25% tax on imports from Mexico and Canada and double tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%.

The move affects a broad range of goods, from cars and groceries to leather products and other retail imports. Chicago businesses, particularly those dependent on imported goods, could see their costs rise.

Alcala’s Western Wear, a family-owned store that has specialized in Western fashion in Chicago since 1972, sources much of its inventory—cowboy boots, belt buckles, bolo ties, and more—from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Owner Mani Alcala said the company is already discussing strategies with suppliers to manage the rising costs.

"We have had conversations with a lot of manufacturers in figuring out ways how they can help us at least with the cost because they understand they are also going to be affected by it as well," said Alcala. "We're curious as to see where this is going to go. With it being an increase in leather goods themselves, and half of the Western world is leather."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how businesses will pass these increased costs on to consumers.

While some may absorb part of the cost, others could be forced to raise prices, potentially affecting customer demand.

The long-term impact on supply chains and the broader Chicago economy is also uncertain.

What's next:

The tariffs have sparked criticism from U.S. trading partners, with Mexico and Canada signaling they will impose retaliatory tariffs of their own.

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, have voiced strong opposition to the tariffs.

"The President has spent his time trying to systematically dismantle the federal government.....and now, imposing destructive tariffs on our biggest trading partners. The tariffs that he has unleashed… will hurt American consumers and supply chains and undermine American manufacturing," Durbin said.

As the trade dispute unfolds, Chicago businesses will continue assessing the impact and adjusting their strategies.