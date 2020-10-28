TSA confiscates replica grenade at O'Hare Airport

article

TSA agents at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport confiscated a replica grenade on Sunday.

It is against the law to bring real or replica weapons in carry-on luggage.

“Our highly trained TSA officers continue to conduct thorough screenings of passengers during this pandemic as well as successfully detect prohibited items brought to the airport security checkpoints,” said TSA’s Illinois Federal Security Director Dereck Starks. “The safety and security of all travelers and crew members remain our top priority.”