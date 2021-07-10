Two 15-year-olds win Chicago's Fastest Kid competition

Chicago's fastest kids are Treyshun Green and Symone Frison.

They won the city's "Fastest Kid Competition" held at Gately Park on Saturday.

Over 3,000 kids competed citywide, and that number was whittled down to 265 for Saturday's finale. They ranged from fifth graders to high school seniors.

South Side high school freshman Symone Frison, 15, won the girl's side, running 60 meters in 8.02 seconds. Freshman Treyshun Green, 15, was the overall winner, running the 60 yard dash in 7.84 seconds.

Organizers of the track and field program said the goal is to keep children engaged and busy during the summer months.

We want our children to compete and thrive," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "When they are involved and engaged and feel the love of the city, the sky is the limit."

The Chicago Park District plans to make this an annual event.

