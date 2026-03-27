Two 19-year-olds shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A young man and woman were shot while driving Thursday night. Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police are investigating.



A 19-year-old man and woman were shot while driving Thursday night on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:21 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Kostner Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Police said the two victims were inside a vehicle when they heard a loud noise and then felt pain. The man was shot in the back, while the woman was struck in the left ankle.

First responders treated both at the scene before taking them to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.