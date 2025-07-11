Two $1M winning Illinois Lottery tickets sold this week

The Brief Two Illinois Powerball players each won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing by matching all five numbers. One ticket was bought online, while the other was sold at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood. The store earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, and winners have one year to claim their prizes.



Two Illinois lottery players will become millionaires after each purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.

What we know:

The tickets matched all five numbers — 5, 9, 25, 28 and 69 — but missed the Powerball number of 5, according to the Illinois Lottery. One ticket was purchased online while the other was sold at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store, located at 2222 W. Devon Ave. in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood.

For selling the winning ticket, Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store will receive a $10,000 bonus, equal to one percent of the prize. It’s not the first big win for the store, which also sold a $25,000 top-prize-winning scratch-off ticket in April.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have purchased more than one million winning Powerball tickets, collecting over $13.2 million in prizes.

One of the $1 million winning Powerball tickets from the July 9 drawing was purchased at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood (photo courtesy: Google Maps).

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, and lottery officials recommend signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place until claiming.

Powerball tickets cost $2 each, with an optional $1 Power Play add-on to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. CT. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing stands at an estimated $234 million.