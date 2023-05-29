Two 2-year-olds wounded in shootings hours apart in North and South Sides

Two 2-year-olds were wounded in separate shootings hours apart Sunday evening in the North and South Sides.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 2-year-old girl found a gun in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace and accidentally discharged it, striking herself in the right hand, police said.

She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., a 2-year-old boy was playing in a bedroom with a known male in the 7900 block of South Hermitage Avenue when a gun was discharged, police said.

He was struck in the hand and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were made.