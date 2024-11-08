Two arrested on I-55 after pursuit tied to Chicago homicide: police

The Brief Two people were arrested on I-55 after fleeing Illinois State Police in a tow truck linked to a Chicago homicide. The pursuit ended with a crash on southbound I-55 near Bluff Road in Channahon; no injuries were reported. Police say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.



Two people were arrested on Interstate 55 after fleeing from Illinois State Police in a tow truck wanted in connection with a Chicago homicide.

The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at 147th and Halsted.

Illinois State Police were initially notified of the truck fleeing in connection with the homicide, though further details have not been released.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the truck continued to flee, state police said. The pursuit ended when the truck crashed on southbound I-55 near Bluff Road in Channahon.

Two people who were inside the truck were taken into custody, police said. Their charges and identities haven't been announced.

No injuries were reported, and police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and we'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.