Two boys, 12 and 15, critically wounded after South Side shooting, police say

The Brief Two boys, ages 12 and 15, were shot about 3:45 p.m. Thursday in a vacant lot in the 600 block of West 47th Street on Chicago’s South Side. Police said the boys were in a fight with several people when someone pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting the 12-year-old in the chest and the 15-year-old in the hip. Both victims were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition; no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.



A fight between several people in a South Side vacant lot ended in gunfire Thursday, leaving two boys hospitalized, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 47th Street.

Police said the boys, ages 12 and 15, were involved in a fight with an unknown number of people when at least one person pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The 12-year-old was shot in the chest, and the 15-year-old was struck in the hip, according to authorities.

Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.