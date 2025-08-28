Two boys, 12 and 15, critically wounded after South Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A fight between several people in a South Side vacant lot ended in gunfire Thursday, leaving two boys hospitalized, Chicago police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 47th Street.
Police said the boys, ages 12 and 15, were involved in a fight with an unknown number of people when at least one person pulled out a handgun and opened fire.
The 12-year-old was shot in the chest, and the 15-year-old was struck in the hip, according to authorities.
Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.