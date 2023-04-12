3 armored trucks robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other in Chicago area

Three armored trucks were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday in Chicago, Lansing and Calumet City.

At about 1:20 p.m., two offenders approached a male victim, age unknown, who was in a Brinks armored truck.

The victim was unloading the truck on the street when the two offenders produced firearms and demanded the victim's vehicle, Chicago police said.

The offenders then fled the scene.

They were placed into custody a short time later.

This was the third armored truck robbery that occurred Wednesday.

At about 9:35 a.m., the FBI responded to an armored car robbery in the 1900 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City.

After the robbery in Calumet City, the FBI responded to another one in Lansing.

It has not known at this time if the robberies are related.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.