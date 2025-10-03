Two Chicago-area undocumented immigrants accused of ramming ICE vehicles during 'Operation Midway Blitz'

The Brief Two undocumented immigrants are accused of using their vehicles to try to ram federal officers Wednesday in the Chicago area. DHS says neither incident resulted in deaths or serious injuries, but both men are now in custody pending removal proceedings. The department says it is pursuing criminal charges and pointed to a rise in assaults against immigration officers.



Federal officials say two undocumented immigrants used their vehicles to try to ram and injure immigration officers during enforcement actions Wednesday in the Chicago suburbs.

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the incidents happened during "Operation Midway Blitz," a federal immigration enforcement effort targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records in the Chicago area.

In Norridge, officials said Miguel Escareno De Loera, a Mexican national, struck an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle twice before jumping a curb and crashing into a stop sign. He entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location without inspection by an immigration official.

In Bensenville, DHS said Widman Osberto Lopez-Funes, from Guatemala, drove his vehicle into ICE officers during a targeted operation. He then fled into his residence but was later arrested at the scene. He also entered the U.S. at an unknown date and location without inspection by an immigration official.

What's next:

Both men remain in custody and are facing removal proceedings. DHS says they will also pursue criminal charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the attacks highlight the risks immigration officers face.

"Thankfully none of our law enforcement was killed because of these deranged criminals' attacks on law enforcement. This is exactly what happens when Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and other sanctuary politicians demonize ICE and encourage illegal aliens to resist law enforcement," McLaughlin said. "Our ICE law enforcement is facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults—including cars—being used as weapons against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."