Two Chicago carjacking suspects who died after jumping into river to escape police identified

The two carjacking suspects who drowned after jumping into the Little Calumet River on the South Side on Saturday morning have been identified as Curtis Hicks, 21, and Amos Gibson, 26.

Illinois State Police said that they spotted a carjacked car around 4:40 a.m., and tracked it to 173rd and Torrence Avenue.

"Multiple suspects" got out, got into a second car, and took off.

Police chased the car until it crashed at 127th Street and Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Three suspects from the vehicle were placed into custody, ISP said.

Two men – identified as Hicks and Gibson – jumped into the Calumet River to escape police, and died.

