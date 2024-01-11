Two convenience stores held up at gunpoint on NW Side

Two convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint roughly an hour apart Wednesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Three males entered a store around 10 p.m. and stole cash from the clerk at gunpoint in the 5900 block of West Grand Avenue in Belmont Central, according to police.

Roughly an hour later, three males entered a Logan Square convenience store in the 3200 block of West Diversey Avenue and stole cash and several cartons of cigarettes, police said.

There were no injuries reported in either robbery and no one is in custody.

Chicago police have not said if they believe the two robberies were connected. Area Five detectives are investigating.