Two CPD explosive technicians honored for their bravery

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation came together Tuesday to honor two Chicago police explosive technicians.

In March, explosive technicians Steven McNichols and James Wynn discovered an explosive chemical in an apartment covered in dangerous lab equipment.

Officers were unable to use a robot to transport the chemical because the walls were too thick.

Instead, they carried the explosive by hand, which would detonate if dropped from more than 6 inches.

McNichols was able to place the explosive on the robot, which Wynn then guided 150 yards to the squad's vehicle.

The chemical was taken to a safe location, where it was later detonated.