Two found dead in car with gunshot wounds to the head in South Side: police

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in their car in Bridgeport on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers discovered a man and woman inside a car just after 7 p.m., each with a gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of W. 31st Street.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was also recovered, according to police.

Their identities have not yet been released.

What's next:

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident. Police are deeming the incident as a homicide.