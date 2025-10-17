Two found dead in car with gunshot wounds to the head in South Side: police
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in their car in Bridgeport on Friday, according to police.
What we know:
Officers discovered a man and woman inside a car just after 7 p.m., each with a gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of W. 31st Street.
Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was also recovered, according to police.
Their identities have not yet been released.
What's next:
Area One Detectives are investigating the incident. Police are deeming the incident as a homicide.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by Chicago Police Department.