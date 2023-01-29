Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns

Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns.

Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.

Police said that officers detained "multiple" suspects for questioning and "several firearms were recovered from inside the store."

Lisle Police said that Watson and Dixon stood at the door with guns visible while other members of the group purchased stuff.

Dixon and Watson are charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. They were both taken to the DuPage County Jail.

Dixon is from Northville, Michigan. Watson is from Inkster, Michigan.